NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Shares Surges 40.41% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.85 trading at $0.13 or 18.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.57M. That most recent trading price of NLSP’s stock is at a discount of -232.94% from its 52-week high price of $2.83 and is indicating a premium of 61.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 587.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.71 in the current quarter.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.06%, in the last five days NLSP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/25/22 when the stock touched $0.85 price level, adding 6.59% to its value on the day. NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s shares saw a change of -35.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.41% in past 5-day. NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) showed a performance of 43.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 95920.0 shares which calculate 0.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.28% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1488.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -605.88% for stock’s current value.

NLSP Dividends

NLS Pharmaceutics AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.22% institutions for NLS Pharmaceutics AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at NLSP for having 57481.0 shares of worth $48858.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 25800.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21930.0.