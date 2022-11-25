MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 22.34% Last Month.

In recent trading session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.41 trading at $0.0 or 0.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $55.62M. That most recent trading price of YGMZ’s stock is at a discount of -40.25% from its 52-week high price of $3.38 and is indicating a premium of 48.55% from its 52-week low price of $1.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 81360.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 33.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.21%, in the last five days YGMZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/25/22 when the stock touched $2.41 price level, adding 5.86% to its value on the day. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 17.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.91% in past 5-day. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) showed a performance of 22.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 53330.0 shares which calculate 2.34 days to cover the short interests.

YGMZ Dividends

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 67.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.29% institutions for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at YGMZ for having 47500.0 shares of worth $86925.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 11041.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20205.0.