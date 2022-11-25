Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) Is Down -25.98% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) saw 140.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.16 trading at $0.07 or 76.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.23M. That closing price of KAL’s stock is at a discount of -9137.5% from its 52-week high price of $14.78 and is indicating a premium of 56.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 39.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 76.92%, in the last five days KAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 8.05% to its value on the day. Kalera Public Limited Company’s shares saw a change of -98.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 92.35% in past 5-day. Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) showed a performance of -25.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 95450.0 shares which calculate 0.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3025.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3025.0% for stock’s current value.

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.12% institutions for Kalera Public Limited Company that are currently holding shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale is the top institutional holder at KAL for having 1.15 million shares of worth $6.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MAK Capital One LLC, which was holding about 0.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.0 million.

On the other hand, RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 20550.0 shares of worth $0.12 million or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5152.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $30396.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.