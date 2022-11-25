iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Has Seen A Fall Of -62.65% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) saw 11.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.48 trading at $0.05 or 2.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.11B. That closing price of IQ’s stock is at a discount of -176.61% from its 52-week high price of $6.86 and is indicating a premium of 33.47% from its 52-week low price of $1.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For iQIYI Inc. (IQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.06%, in the last five days IQ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $2.48 price level, adding 18.15% to its value on the day. iQIYI Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.98% in past 5-day. iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) showed a performance of 12.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54.67 million shares which calculate 6.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.83 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $69.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2682.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -618.95% for stock’s current value.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that iQIYI Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 95.45% while that of industry is -2.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 97.10% in the current quarter and calculating 93.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -13.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.02 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.04 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $1.19 billion and $1.12 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -14.50% while estimating it to be -6.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.75%.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.06% institutions for iQIYI Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at IQ for having 21.53 million shares of worth $90.44 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 20.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $84.87 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 14.18 million shares of worth $59.58 million or 3.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.36 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16.64 million in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.