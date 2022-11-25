Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) fall -375.60% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $6.11?

In recent trading session, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.11 trading at -$0.16 or -2.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.31B. That most recent trading price of HIMS’s stock is at a discount of -19.15% from its 52-week high price of $7.28 and is indicating a premium of 55.48% from its 52-week low price of $2.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.47%, in the last five days HIMS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $6.11 price level, adding 3.02% to its value on the day. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.48% in past 5-day. Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) showed a performance of 44.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.93 million shares which calculate 10.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.72 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.85% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -96.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.17% for stock’s current value.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hims & Hers Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 74.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.43% while that of industry is -4.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 53.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 76.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $130.34 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $134.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 20 and February 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.64% institutions for Hims & Hers Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HIMS for having 11.22 million shares of worth $50.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redpoint Management, Llc, which was holding about 10.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.09 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.49 million shares of worth $15.81 million or 1.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13.52 million in the company or a holder of 1.50% of company’s stock.