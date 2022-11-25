Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Stock Dropped -96.65% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) saw 3.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.67 trading at $0.52 or 16.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $77.43M. That most recent trading price of ENSC’s stock is at a discount of -3714.71% from its 52-week high price of $140.00 and is indicating a premium of 48.23% from its 52-week low price of $1.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 613.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.42 in the current quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.67%, in the last five days ENSC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/25/22 when the stock touched $3.67 price level, adding 22.08% to its value on the day. Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -96.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.90% in past 5-day. Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) showed a performance of -24.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.12% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -117.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -117.98% for stock’s current value.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.73% while that of industry is 4.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 73.10% in the current quarter and calculating -233.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -33.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.25 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $600k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $1.64 million and $603k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -23.50% while estimating it to be -0.50% for the next quarter.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.64% institutions for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ENSC for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.45 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 15791.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58268.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5900.0 shares of worth $21771.0 or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3075.0 shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11346.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.