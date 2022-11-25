Does Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Look Expensive At $0.36? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) saw 2.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at $0.0 or 0.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $70.21M. That closing price of IMPP’s stock is at a discount of -2594.44% from its 52-week high price of $9.70 and is indicating a premium of 27.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.78%, in the last five days IMPP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $0.36 price level, adding 12.2% to its value on the day. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s shares saw a change of -83.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.89% in past 5-day. Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) showed a performance of -13.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.92 million shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.89% institutions for Imperial Petroleum Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Gsa Capital Partners Llp is the top institutional holder at IMPP for having 1.86 million shares of worth $0.67 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 1.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.4 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Royce Micro Cap Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 89993.0 shares of worth $32415.0 or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28708.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10340.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.