Does Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Look Expensive At $0.14? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) saw 5.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at -$0.02 or -15.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.01M. That closing price of HCTI’s stock is at a discount of -1885.71% from its 52-week high price of $2.78 and from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 338.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.06%, in the last five days HCTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 30.0% to its value on the day. Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s shares saw a change of -92.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.95% in past 5-day. Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) showed a performance of -67.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 95080.0 shares which calculate 1.23 days to cover the short interests.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 67.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.57% institutions for Healthcare Triangle Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory Llc is the top institutional holder at HCTI for having 70000.0 shares of worth $25970.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 30015.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30015.0.