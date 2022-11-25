Do You Like Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) At $1.22?

In last trading session, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) saw 6.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.22 trading at $0.07 or 5.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $330.08M. That closing price of HUT’s stock is at a discount of -988.52% from its 52-week high price of $13.28 and is indicating a premium of 11.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.63%, in the last five days HUT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $1.22 price level, adding 8.27% to its value on the day. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s shares saw a change of -84.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.87% in past 5-day. Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) showed a performance of -47.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.26 million shares which calculate 2.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -391.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -63.93% for stock’s current value.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hut 8 Mining Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 766.67% while that of industry is 14.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.90% during past 5 years.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.98% institutions for Hut 8 Mining Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at HUT for having 2.73 million shares of worth $3.64 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 2.63 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.5 million.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.7 million shares of worth $12.09 million or 2.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.75 million in the company or a holder of 0.79% of company’s stock.