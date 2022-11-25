Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) 34.71% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.28 trading at $0.55 or 2.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $808.05M. That closing price of DWAC’s stock is at a discount of -337.59% from its 52-week high price of $101.87 and is indicating a premium of 34.71% from its 52-week low price of $15.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.42%, in the last five days DWAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the stock touched $23.28 price level, adding 5.29% to its value on the day. Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of -54.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.35% in past 5-day. Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) showed a performance of 35.35% in past 30-days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

DWAC Dividends

Digital World Acquisition Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.19% institutions for Digital World Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management Lp is the top institutional holder at DWAC for having 0.97 million shares of worth $22.55 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 0.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.9 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 17141.0 shares of worth $0.4 million or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6235.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.