Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Surged 6.94% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.39 trading at $0.12 or 3.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $440.29M. That closing price of CYH’s stock is at a discount of -334.81% from its 52-week high price of $14.74 and is indicating a premium of 44.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.67%, in the last five days CYH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $3.39 price level, adding 1.74% to its value on the day. Community Health Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -74.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.94% in past 5-day. Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) showed a performance of 59.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.38 million shares which calculate 5.37 days to cover the short interests.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Community Health Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -201.63% while that of industry is -18.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -60.90% in the current quarter and calculating -85.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.18 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.2 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $3.23 billion and $3.13 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.70% while estimating it to be 2.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -59.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.75%.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.62% institutions for Community Health Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CYH for having 19.95 million shares of worth $74.81 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 14.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.53 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.17 million shares of worth $19.71 million or 6.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $30.0 million in the company or a holder of 5.94% of company’s stock.