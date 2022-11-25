Buy, Sell Or Hold Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) At $54.26?

In recent trading session, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.26 trading at -$4.04 or -6.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.05B. That most recent trading price of PLL’s stock is at a discount of -47.42% from its 52-week high price of $79.99 and is indicating a premium of 40.88% from its 52-week low price of $32.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 445.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.93%, in the last five days PLL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $54.26 price level, adding 7.88% to its value on the day. Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.23% in past 5-day. Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) showed a performance of -8.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.19 million shares which calculate 5.22 days to cover the short interests.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -4,200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 46.30% increase in the next quarter.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.45% institutions for Piedmont Lithium Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at PLL for having 1.59 million shares of worth $57.79 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45.74 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.07 million shares of worth $57.5 million or 5.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18.2 million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.