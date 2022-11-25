Borqs Technologies Inc. Shares Rise 12.0% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw 1.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.50 trading at $0.04 or 9.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.37M. That closing price of BRQS’s stock is at a discount of -1692.0% from its 52-week high price of $8.96 and is indicating a premium of 12.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.33%, in the last five days BRQS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $0.50 price level, adding 8.79% to its value on the day. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -91.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.43% in past 5-day. Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) showed a performance of -39.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.1 million shares which calculate 0.61 days to cover the short interests.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 71.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.29 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $73.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.30% during past 5 years.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.49% institutions for Borqs Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at BRQS for having 93774.0 shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pathstone Family Office, LLC, which was holding about 54275.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $90639.0.