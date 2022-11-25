Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Lost -17.50% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In recent trading session, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.46 trading at $0.1 or 0.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $893.12M. That most recent trading price of AVXL’s stock is at a discount of -85.86% from its 52-week high price of $21.30 and is indicating a premium of 37.78% from its 52-week low price of $7.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 875.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.88%, in the last five days AVXL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $11.46 price level, adding 13.51% to its value on the day. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares saw a change of -34.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.50% in past 5-day. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) showed a performance of -4.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.04 million shares which calculate 12.26 days to cover the short interests.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.11% while that of industry is 4.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.70% in the current quarter and calculating -28.60% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.30% during past 5 years.

AVXL Dividends

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.80% institutions for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AVXL for having 5.35 million shares of worth $53.6 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 4.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.94 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.98 million shares of worth $30.77 million or 3.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $22.1 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.