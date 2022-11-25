Analysts Say ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Can Really Get To $10.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.34 trading at -$0.05 or -0.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.27B. That closing price of IBRX’s stock is at a discount of -50.0% from its 52-week high price of $8.01 and is indicating a premium of 51.31% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.93%, in the last five days IBRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $5.34 price level, adding 7.93% to its value on the day. ImmunityBio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.99% in past 5-day. ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) showed a performance of -0.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.73 million shares which calculate 18.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -87.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -49.81% for stock’s current value.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.40% in the current quarter and calculating -3.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -67.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $390k and $14k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -94.90% while estimating it to be 42.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -51.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.70%.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 79.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.31% institutions for ImmunityBio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at IBRX for having 8.08 million shares of worth $43.14 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 2.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 6.65 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.51 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.76 million shares of worth $25.43 million or 1.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.8 million in the company or a holder of 0.60% of company’s stock.