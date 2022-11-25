American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Rises 38.10% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $0.25?

In recent trading session, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.25 trading at $0.01 or 4.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.92M. That most recent trading price of AREB’s stock is at a discount of -2868.0% from its 52-week high price of $7.42 and is indicating a premium of 12.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.25%, in the last five days AREB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/25/22 when the stock touched $0.25 price level, adding 6.72% to its value on the day. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -95.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.08% in past 5-day. American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) showed a performance of -17.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 71580.0 shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.31% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1900.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -500.0% for stock’s current value.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.95% institutions for American Rebel Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AREB for having 53323.0 shares of worth $17644.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 21562.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17249.0.