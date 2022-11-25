After A -54.91% Fall This Year Is Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.22 trading at -$0.06 or -1.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06B. That closing price of LYEL’s stock is at a discount of -144.79% from its 52-week high price of $10.33 and is indicating a premium of 15.4% from its 52-week low price of $3.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.31 in the current quarter.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.40%, in the last five days LYEL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $4.22 price level, adding 7.05% to its value on the day. Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.17% in past 5-day. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) showed a performance of -29.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.2 million shares which calculate 14.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -231.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -65.88% for stock’s current value.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.65% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -55.00% in the current quarter and calculating -8.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 206.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.8 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $2.75 million and $2.82 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -34.70% while estimating it to be -33.70% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -22.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -7.90%.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.52% institutions for Lyell Immunopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. MWG Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at LYEL for having 20.16 million shares of worth $131.46 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Apoletto Ltd., which was holding about 15.09 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98.41 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.98 million shares of worth $25.97 million or 1.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.77 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $27.64 million in the company or a holder of 1.52% of company’s stock.