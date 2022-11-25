Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Stock Has Fallen -73.60% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) saw 3.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.98 trading at $0.45 or 29.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $65.99M. That closing price of ATXG’s stock is at a discount of -33058.59% from its 52-week high price of $656.54 and is indicating a premium of 23.23% from its 52-week low price of $1.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 29.41%, in the last five days ATXG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $1.98 price level, adding 9.17% to its value on the day. Addentax Group Corp.’s shares saw a change of -73.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.39% in past 5-day. Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) showed a performance of -10.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 68690.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.00% during past 5 years.

ATXG Dividends

Addentax Group Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.02% institutions for Addentax Group Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF is the top institutional holder at ATXG for having 6260.0 shares of worth $17715.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.