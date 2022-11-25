12-Month Price Target For Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) Now Sits At $10.00

In recent trading session, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.63 trading at -$0.02 or -0.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.49B. That most recent trading price of TELL’s stock is at a discount of -148.29% from its 52-week high price of $6.53 and is indicating a premium of 41.44% from its 52-week low price of $1.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tellurian Inc. (TELL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.57%, in the last five days TELL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the stock touched $2.63 price level, adding 7.39% to its value on the day. Tellurian Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.57% in past 5-day. Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) showed a performance of 1.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 94.36 million shares which calculate 8.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.07% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -280.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.56% for stock’s current value.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tellurian Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 67.86% while that of industry is 43.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 155.60% in the current quarter and calculating 107.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 459.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $111.57 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $115.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $21.58 million and $146.94 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 417.10% while estimating it to be -21.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.60% during past 5 years.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.71% institutions for Tellurian Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TELL for having 38.74 million shares of worth $102.08 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 32.77 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86.34 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 21.95 million shares of worth $57.84 million or 5.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $39.66 million in the company or a holder of 3.50% of company’s stock.