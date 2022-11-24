Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Rises 108.60% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $1.62?

In last trading session, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) saw 0.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.62 trading at -$0.04 or -2.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $119.93M. That closing price of XNET’s stock is at a discount of -70.37% from its 52-week high price of $2.76 and is indicating a premium of 47.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 170.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.41%, in the last five days XNET remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $1.62 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Xunlei Limited’s shares saw a change of -19.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.90% in past 5-day. Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) showed a performance of 29.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 6.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -640.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -640.74% for stock’s current value.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 108.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.00%.

XNET Dividends

Xunlei Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.47% institutions for Xunlei Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at XNET for having 2.4 million shares of worth $3.8 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 0.55 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.88 million.

On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.21 million shares of worth $0.36 million or 0.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.13 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.23 million in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.