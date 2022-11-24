With 31.25% Distance From Low, Is Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) saw 0.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.64 trading at -$0.05 or -5.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.23M. That closing price of DRMA’s stock is at a discount of -398.44% from its 52-week high price of $3.19 and is indicating a premium of 31.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 232.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.97%, in the last five days DRMA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $0.64 price level, adding 13.51% to its value on the day. Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -62.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.37% in past 5-day. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) showed a performance of -11.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 78970.0 shares which calculate 0.42 days to cover the short interests.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.26% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 74.40% in the current quarter and calculating 11.50% increase in the next quarter.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.63% institutions for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at DRMA for having 70808.0 shares of worth $45607.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 26666.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17175.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15860.0 shares of worth $10215.0 or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10769.0 shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6936.0 in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.