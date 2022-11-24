With 19.05% From The Low, Is FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) saw 0.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.46 trading at $0.32 or 6.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $697.95M. That closing price of NOTE’s stock is at a discount of -125.27% from its 52-week high price of $12.30 and is indicating a premium of 19.05% from its 52-week low price of $4.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 240.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.23%, in the last five days NOTE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $5.46 price level, adding 18.75% to its value on the day. FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.48% in past 5-day. FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) showed a performance of 4.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.0 million shares which calculate 3.33 days to cover the short interests.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $32.79 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $38.47 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

NOTE Dividends

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.49% institutions for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Maso Capital Partners Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NOTE for having 4.0 million shares of worth $39.68 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 1.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.62 million.