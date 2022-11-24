Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Is -5.47% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.0476?

In last trading session, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw 0.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.82 trading at -$0.06 or -6.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.47M. That closing price of VIOT’s stock is at a discount of -420.73% from its 52-week high price of $4.27 and is indicating a premium of 14.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 68550.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 54.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.55%, in the last five days VIOT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $0.82 price level, adding 13.68% to its value on the day. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s shares saw a change of -66.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.47% in past 5-day. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) showed a performance of 1.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 98850.0 shares which calculate 2.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.06 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.06 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.06. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1370.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1370.73% for stock’s current value.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $128.67 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 92.10% during past 5 years.

VIOT Dividends

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 22 and November 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.20% institutions for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the top institutional holder at VIOT for having 0.72 million shares of worth $1.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 0.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.52 million.

On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 93632.0 shares of worth $0.16 million or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 61423.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $76164.0 in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.