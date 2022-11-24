Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) Currently -66.0 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) saw 0.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.50 trading at $0.01 or 0.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.42M. That closing price of UPC’s stock is at a discount of -66.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.49 and is indicating a premium of 66.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 65.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.67%, in the last five days UPC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $1.50 price level, adding 3.23% to its value on the day. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s shares saw a change of -8.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.36% in past 5-day. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) showed a performance of 54.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43460.0 shares which calculate 0.87 days to cover the short interests.

UPC Dividends

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 57.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.37% institutions for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC that are currently holding shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at UPC for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 20520.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12878.0.