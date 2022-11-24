United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) -15.02% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) saw 0.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at $0.0 or -1.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.29M. That closing price of UIHC’s stock is at a discount of -1467.74% from its 52-week high price of $4.86 and is indicating a premium of 3.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 105.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.29%, in the last five days UIHC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $0.31 price level, adding 16.19% to its value on the day. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -92.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.02% in past 5-day. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) showed a performance of -28.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 1.72 days to cover the short interests.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -136.10% in the current quarter and calculating -2,550.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -24.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $118.44 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $112.52 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $153.27 million and $145.08 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -22.70% while estimating it to be -22.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -48.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

UIHC Dividends

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.53% institutions for United Insurance Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at UIHC for having 1.83 million shares of worth $2.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 1.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.75 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.44 million shares of worth $0.68 million or 1.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.34 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.79% of company’s stock.