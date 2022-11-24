Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Shares Dropped -17.27% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw 0.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.82 trading at -$0.05 or -2.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $109.04M. That closing price of TRVI’s stock is at a discount of -157.14% from its 52-week high price of $4.68 and is indicating a premium of 74.73% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 68410.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 236.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.67%, in the last five days TRVI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $1.82 price level, adding 20.87% to its value on the day. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 132.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.27% in past 5-day. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) showed a performance of -5.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 0.94 days to cover the short interests.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 63.09% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 61.80% in the current quarter and calculating 60.70% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.90% during past 5 years.

TRVI Dividends

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.19% institutions for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at TRVI for having 11.37 million shares of worth $31.96 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 25.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, which was holding about 4.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.15 million.

On the other hand, SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Tax Managed Small/Mid Cap Fund and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.35 million shares of worth $0.53 million or 0.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.24 million in the company or a holder of 0.35% of company’s stock.