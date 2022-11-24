Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Rises 3.21%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) saw 0.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.57 trading at $0.08 or 3.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $116.22M. That closing price of STBX’s stock is at a discount of -1698.05% from its 52-week high price of $46.21 and is indicating a premium of 46.69% from its 52-week low price of $1.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.21%, in the last five days STBX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $2.57 price level, adding 0.39% to its value on the day. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -83.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.23% in past 5-day. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) showed a performance of 55.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

STBX Dividends

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company.