Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.31?

In last trading session, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) saw 0.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.31 trading at $0.08 or 2.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.29M. That closing price of LITM’s stock is at a discount of -217.22% from its 52-week high price of $10.50 and is indicating a premium of 54.38% from its 52-week low price of $1.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.48%, in the last five days LITM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/21/22 when the stock touched $3.31 price level, adding 4.61% to its value on the day. Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -42.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.75% in past 5-day. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) showed a performance of 27.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.1 million shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -353.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -353.17% for stock’s current value.

LITM Dividends

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.48% institutions for Snow Lake Resources Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. is the top institutional holder at LITM for having 0.49 million shares of worth $1.17 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arosa Capital Management LP, which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.96 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Forum Funds II-Acuitas U.S. Micro Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4113.0 shares of worth $9871.0 or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2999.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7197.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.