Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Reduces -9.51% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.99 trading at $0.05 or 1.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $109.65M. That closing price of SLNA’s stock is at a discount of -1140.35% from its 52-week high price of $49.49 and is indicating a premium of 11.78% from its 52-week low price of $3.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 319.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.27%, in the last five days SLNA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $3.99 price level, adding 11.33% to its value on the day. Selina Hospitality PLC’s shares saw a change of -59.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.51% in past 5-day. Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) showed a performance of -54.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 74570.0 shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

SLNA Dividends

Selina Hospitality PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.47% institutions for Selina Hospitality PLC that are currently holding shares of the company.