RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Lost -21.95% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw 0.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.11 trading at -$0.03 or -0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $120.51M. That closing price of RMBL’s stock is at a discount of -514.49% from its 52-week high price of $43.69 and is indicating a premium of 1.13% from its 52-week low price of $7.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 139.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RumbleON Inc. (RMBL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.64 in the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.42%, in the last five days RMBL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $7.11 price level, adding 22.63% to its value on the day. RumbleON Inc.’s shares saw a change of -82.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.95% in past 5-day. RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) showed a performance of -50.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.35 million shares which calculate 14.11 days to cover the short interests.

RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that RumbleON Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 190.14% while that of industry is -6.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 119.70% in the current quarter and calculating -45.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 109.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $462.21 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $488.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $221.21 million and $440.91 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 108.90% while estimating it to be 10.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 87.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

RMBL Dividends

RumbleON Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.63% institutions for RumbleON Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at RMBL for having 0.9 million shares of worth $13.3 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hood River Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 0.72 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.53 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.32 million shares of worth $5.35 million or 2.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.99% of company’s stock.