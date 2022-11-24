Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Shares Are Down -9.38 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw 0.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.45 trading at -$0.1 or -6.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.16M. That closing price of QH’s stock is at a discount of -1217.24% from its 52-week high price of $19.10 and is indicating a premium of 17.93% from its 52-week low price of $1.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 423.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.45%, in the last five days QH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $1.45 price level, adding 28.92% to its value on the day. Quhuo Limited’s shares saw a change of -86.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.38% in past 5-day. Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) showed a performance of 14.17% in past 30-days.

Quhuo Limited (QH) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $162.28 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $150.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $134.74 million and $118.61 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.40% while estimating it to be 27.10% for the next quarter.

QH Dividends

Quhuo Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 28 and December 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.08% institutions for Quhuo Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at QH for having 2540.0 shares of worth $10106.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 870.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3461.0.