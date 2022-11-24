Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Jumps 5.97%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) saw 0.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.42 trading at $0.08 or 5.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.21M. That closing price of PYXS’s stock is at a discount of -836.62% from its 52-week high price of $13.30 and is indicating a premium of 5.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 75.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.97%, in the last five days PYXS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $1.42 price level, adding 6.58% to its value on the day. Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -87.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.74% in past 5-day. Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) showed a performance of -20.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 92060.0 shares which calculate 1.37 days to cover the short interests.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pyxis Oncology Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.33% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 91.00% in the current quarter and calculating 56.60% increase in the next quarter.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.89% institutions for Pyxis Oncology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at PYXS for having 3.17 million shares of worth $7.55 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 2.94 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.99 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.68 million shares of worth $1.62 million or 2.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.15 million in the company or a holder of 1.47% of company’s stock.