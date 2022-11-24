Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME) Up Almost 22.68% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME) saw 0.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.69 trading at $0.55 or 2.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.90B. That closing price of PRME’s stock is at a discount of -10.36% from its 52-week high price of $21.73 and is indicating a premium of 26.26% from its 52-week low price of $14.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 461.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.87%, in the last five days PRME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $19.69 price level, adding 3.62% to its value on the day. Prime Medicine Inc.’s shares saw a change of 28.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.07% in past 5-day. Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME) showed a performance of 22.68% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -37.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.73% for stock’s current value.

PRME Dividends

Prime Medicine Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Prime Medicine Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.