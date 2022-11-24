Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Shares Are Up 15.66% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) saw 0.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.49 trading at -$0.32 or -11.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.33M. That closing price of FENG’s stock is at a discount of -174.7% from its 52-week high price of $6.84 and is indicating a premium of 15.66% from its 52-week low price of $2.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 32450.000000000004 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.39%, in the last five days FENG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the stock touched $2.49 price level, adding 45.75% to its value on the day. Phoenix New Media Limited’s shares saw a change of -51.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -44.79% in past 5-day. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) showed a performance of -43.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 9.68 days to cover the short interests.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.52 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -395.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.29%.

FENG Dividends

Phoenix New Media Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.58% institutions for Phoenix New Media Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at FENG for having 0.55 million shares of worth $2.75 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.93 million.