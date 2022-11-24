Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Is 3.12% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $0.0600?

In last trading session, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) saw 0.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.98 trading at $0.08 or 4.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $279.10M. That closing price of PEAR’s stock is at a discount of -637.37% from its 52-week high price of $14.60 and is indicating a premium of 32.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 433.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.21%, in the last five days PEAR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $1.98 price level, adding 3.88% to its value on the day. Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.12% in past 5-day. Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) showed a performance of -26.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.01 million shares which calculate 3.12 days to cover the short interests.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pear Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -51.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.74% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 248.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.98 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

PEAR Dividends

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.82% institutions for Pear Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the top institutional holder at PEAR for having 26.8 million shares of worth $41.28 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 19.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, which was holding about 18.63 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.69 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.16 million shares of worth $2.36 million or 0.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.94 million in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.