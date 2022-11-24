Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) fall -54.40% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $0.38?

In last trading session, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at $0.01 or 3.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.43M. That closing price of OTMO’s stock is at a discount of -1136.84% from its 52-week high price of $4.70 and is indicating a premium of 47.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 775.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.15%, in the last five days OTMO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 2.06% to its value on the day. Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -90.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.12% in past 5-day. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) showed a performance of 31.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59650.0 shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 398.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.76 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.43% institutions for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mithaq Capital Spc is the top institutional holder at OTMO for having 34.6 million shares of worth $9.76 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 26.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deer Management Co. LLC, which was holding about 11.8 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.98 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.05 million shares of worth $0.45 million or 0.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.72 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.79 million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.