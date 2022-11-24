Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) At $31.95: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) saw 0.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.95 trading at $0.99 or 3.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.82B. That closing price of NUVL’s stock is at a discount of -26.54% from its 52-week high price of $40.43 and is indicating a premium of 77.81% from its 52-week low price of $7.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 338.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.20%, in the last five days NUVL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the stock touched $31.95 price level, adding 2.08% to its value on the day. Nuvalent Inc.’s shares saw a change of 67.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.39% in past 5-day. Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) showed a performance of 64.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.35 million shares which calculate 20.97 days to cover the short interests.

Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nuvalent Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 273.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.23% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -12.80% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter.

NUVL Dividends

Nuvalent Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 113.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107.29% institutions for Nuvalent Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the top institutional holder at NUVL for having 19.34 million shares of worth $262.26 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 45.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $87.22 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.34 million shares of worth $19.93 million or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.73 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.29 million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.