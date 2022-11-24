LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Currently -1550.0% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) saw 0.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at -$0.02 or -5.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.52M. That closing price of LIQT’s stock is at a discount of -1550.0% from its 52-week high price of $6.27 and is indicating a premium of 2.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 94700.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 161.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.11%, in the last five days LIQT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 20.75% to its value on the day. LiqTech International Inc.’s shares saw a change of -93.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.43% in past 5-day. LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) showed a performance of -7.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.8 million shares which calculate 4.35 days to cover the short interests.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 69.20% in the current quarter and calculating 76.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $4.14 million and $6.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -27.60% while estimating it to be -28.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

LIQT Dividends

LiqTech International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.75% institutions for LiqTech International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP is the top institutional holder at LIQT for having 2.72 million shares of worth $1.23 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., which was holding about 2.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.09 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.25 million shares of worth $0.11 million or 0.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 85087.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $38289.0 in the company or a holder of 0.19% of company’s stock.