Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.86?

In last trading session, Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) saw 0.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.86 trading at -$0.06 or -6.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.10M. That closing price of KSPN’s stock is at a discount of -1551.16% from its 52-week high price of $14.20 and is indicating a premium of 15.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 720.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.31%, in the last five days KSPN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/21/22 when the stock touched $0.86 price level, adding 31.75% to its value on the day. Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -91.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.19% in past 5-day. Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) showed a performance of -27.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 0.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -597.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -597.67% for stock’s current value.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $36.03 million for the same. And 0 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022. Company posted $45.46 million and $35.38 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -20.70% while estimating it to be -10.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -55.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

KSPN Dividends

Kaspien Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 07 and December 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.27% institutions for Kaspien Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Independent Family Office, LLC is the top institutional holder at KSPN for having 0.72 million shares of worth $1.77 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 19.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 98053.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.24 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12336.0 shares of worth $30469.0 or 0.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3780.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9336.0 in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.