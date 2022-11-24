Is Passage Bio Inc.’s -83.49% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) saw 0.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at $0.04 or 3.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $71.19M. That closing price of PASG’s stock is at a discount of -550.81% from its 52-week high price of $8.07 and is indicating a premium of 10.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 241.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.33%, in the last five days PASG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 14.48% to its value on the day. Passage Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -80.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.06% in past 5-day. Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) showed a performance of -11.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.57 million shares which calculate 2.41 days to cover the short interests.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Passage Bio Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -31.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.43% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.00% in the current quarter and calculating 18.90% increase in the next quarter.

PASG Dividends

Passage Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.82% institutions for Passage Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at PASG for having 8.93 million shares of worth $21.08 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 16.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P., which was holding about 5.01 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.82 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.32 million shares of worth $3.12 million or 2.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.44 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.04 million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.