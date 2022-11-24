Is Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -44.96% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) saw 0.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.21 trading at $1.04 or 11.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $281.18M. That closing price of MHUA’s stock is at a discount of -44.96% from its 52-week high price of $14.80 and is indicating a premium of 74.53% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 52380.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.34%, in the last five days MHUA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $10.21 price level, adding 8.18% to its value on the day. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -20.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.29% in past 5-day. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) showed a performance of 53.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16230.0 shares which calculate 1.52 days to cover the short interests.

MHUA Dividends

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 57.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.02% institutions for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company.