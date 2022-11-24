Is Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT), -120.48% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) saw 0.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.49 trading at -$0.15 or -5.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.17M. That closing price of DRCT’s stock is at a discount of -120.48% from its 52-week high price of $5.49 and is indicating a premium of 53.41% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 67.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.68%, in the last five days DRCT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $2.49 price level, adding 24.55% to its value on the day. Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.70% in past 5-day. Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) showed a performance of -6.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37620.0 shares which calculate 1.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -301.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -140.96% for stock’s current value.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Direct Digital Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 57.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -98.05% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 86.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.6 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

DRCT Dividends

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.26% institutions for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DRCT for having 28276.0 shares of worth $36193.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13862.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17743.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 28276.0 shares of worth $36193.0 or 0.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12589.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16113.0 in the company or a holder of 0.40% of company’s stock.