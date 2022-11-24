Is Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $0.67?

In last trading session, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) saw 0.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.67 trading at $0.02 or 2.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.57M. That closing price of APTO’s stock is at a discount of -271.64% from its 52-week high price of $2.49 and is indicating a premium of 32.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 354.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.64%, in the last five days APTO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/21/22 when the stock touched $0.67 price level, adding 4.29% to its value on the day. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.49% in past 5-day. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) showed a performance of 40.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 1.53 days to cover the short interests.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aptose Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.99% while that of industry is 4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.70% in the current quarter and calculating 55.60% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.10% during past 5 years.

APTO Dividends

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.89% institutions for Aptose Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. DRW Securities, LLC is the top institutional holder at APTO for having 8.89 million shares of worth $6.6 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 7.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.37 million.

On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 75121.0 shares of worth $55747.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32455.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $24084.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.