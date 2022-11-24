Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Adds 7.94 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) saw 0.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.99 trading at -$0.01 or -0.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $396.95M. That closing price of CTV’s stock is at a discount of -233.44% from its 52-week high price of $9.97 and is indicating a premium of 45.82% from its 52-week low price of $1.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 540.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.33%, in the last five days CTV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $2.99 price level, adding 5.08% to its value on the day. Innovid Corp.’s shares saw a change of -55.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.94% in past 5-day. Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) showed a performance of -9.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.37 million shares which calculate 3.77 days to cover the short interests.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Innovid Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 95.71% while that of industry is 5.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 43.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.53 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $36.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

CTV Dividends

Innovid Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.77% institutions for Innovid Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. SC Israel IV Genpar, Ltd. is the top institutional holder at CTV for having 17.7 million shares of worth $29.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 13.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 9.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.42 million.

On the other hand, Baron Global Advantage Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.38 million shares of worth $5.6 million or 2.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.05 million in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.