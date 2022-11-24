How To Know If Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Is Expensive At $0.27.

In last trading session, Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) saw 0.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.27 trading at -$0.02 or -6.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.20M. That closing price of SECO’s stock is at a discount of -181.48% from its 52-week high price of $0.76 and is indicating a premium of 25.93% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 296.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.86%, in the last five days SECO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the stock touched $0.27 price level, adding 14.66% to its value on the day. Secoo Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of -43.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.86% in past 5-day. Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) showed a performance of -11.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $241.41 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $273.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2019. Company posted $175.82 million and $233.02 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.30% while estimating it to be 17.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.50% during past 5 years.

SECO Dividends

Secoo Holding Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 30 and January 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.32% institutions for Secoo Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC is the top institutional holder at SECO for having 5.45 million shares of worth $1.72 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 4.02 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.9 million.

On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 64187.0 shares of worth $16579.0 or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31941.0 shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8250.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.