How To Know If BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Is Expensive At $21.55.

In last trading session, BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) saw 0.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.55 trading at $0.06 or 0.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $923.85M. That closing price of BLFS’s stock is at a discount of -112.76% from its 52-week high price of $45.85 and is indicating a premium of 51.74% from its 52-week low price of $10.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 354.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.28%, in the last five days BLFS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $21.55 price level, adding 4.43% to its value on the day. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.98% in past 5-day. BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) showed a performance of 4.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.57 million shares which calculate 7.44 days to cover the short interests.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BioLife Solutions Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 73.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -945.45% while that of industry is 3.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $42.06 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44.52 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $33.8 million and $37.3 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.40% while estimating it to be 19.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -303.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

BLFS Dividends

BioLife Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.49% institutions for BioLife Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Casdin Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at BLFS for having 7.57 million shares of worth $104.49 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 17.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $67.58 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.49 million shares of worth $56.55 million or 5.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.56 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $30.09 million in the company or a holder of 3.67% of company’s stock.