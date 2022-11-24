HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Achieved Almost 58.82% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.59 trading at $0.35 or 8.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.98M. That closing price of BEAT’s stock is at a discount of -46.84% from its 52-week high price of $6.74 and is indicating a premium of 75.6% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.32 in the current quarter.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.25%, in the last five days BEAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/23/22 when the stock touched $4.59 price level, adding 2.96% to its value on the day. HeartBeam Inc.’s shares saw a change of 49.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.93% in past 5-day. HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) showed a performance of 58.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.37 million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -161.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -74.29% for stock’s current value.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HeartBeam Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 194.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.56% while that of industry is -4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

BEAT Dividends

HeartBeam Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.23% institutions for HeartBeam Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BEAT for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.25 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is D’Orazio & Associates, Inc., which was holding about 26500.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.1 million.