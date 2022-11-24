Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) Up Almost 3.57% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) saw 0.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.58 trading at -$0.02 or -2.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $71.46M. That closing price of HOFV’s stock is at a discount of -293.1% from its 52-week high price of $2.28 and is indicating a premium of 12.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 549.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.57%, in the last five days HOFV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/17/22 when the stock touched $0.58 price level, adding 13.43% to its value on the day. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s shares saw a change of -61.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.09% in past 5-day. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) showed a performance of 3.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.3 million shares which calculate 14.51 days to cover the short interests.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -12.50% in the current quarter and calculating 18.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 86.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.34 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

HOFV Dividends

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.65% institutions for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HOFV for having 2.41 million shares of worth $1.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.56 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.53 million shares of worth $0.91 million or 1.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.82 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.48 million in the company or a holder of 0.69% of company’s stock.