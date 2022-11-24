Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) Has Reached A Distance Of 79.88% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) saw 0.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.28 trading at -$0.23 or -6.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $128.54M. That closing price of GGE’s stock is at a discount of -15.85% from its 52-week high price of $3.80 and is indicating a premium of 79.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 935.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.55%, in the last five days GGE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/22/22 when the stock touched $3.28 price level, adding 13.0% to its value on the day. Green Giant Inc.’s shares saw a change of 65.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.59% in past 5-day. Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) showed a performance of 32.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.37 million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.98 to the stock, which implies a fall of -10.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.98 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.98. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 9.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.15% for stock’s current value.

Green Giant Inc. (GGE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.60% during past 5 years.

GGE Dividends

Green Giant Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.03% institutions for Green Giant Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at GGE for having 4831.0 shares of worth $7004.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.