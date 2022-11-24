Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) At $0.67: So What?

In last trading session, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw 0.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.67 trading at $0.0 or 0.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.12M. That closing price of FRSX’s stock is at a discount of -264.18% from its 52-week high price of $2.44 and is indicating a premium of 28.36% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 285.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.31%, in the last five days FRSX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/18/22 when the stock touched $0.67 price level, adding 31.63% to its value on the day. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -60.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.93% in past 5-day. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) showed a performance of 24.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.66 million shares which calculate 5.07 days to cover the short interests.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

FRSX Dividends

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.29% institutions for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at FRSX for having 0.43 million shares of worth $0.27 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.21 million.